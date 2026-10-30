This past summer, we got the fortunate news that Walmart retail stores in America were finally getting support for Apple Pay and contactless payment methods.

Since it has been more than a couple of months now and the company at this should have Apple Pay and overall contactless support launched at most of its retail stores now, according to a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that showed a supposed schedule for which states would get Apple Pay in their Walmart stores.

The last set of stores got Apple Pay on October 12, 2026, according to said schedule.

However, now it would appear as though the Walmart iOS app has officially begun accepting Apple Pay on it. When making a purchase through it and going to checkout page, scrolling down to the bottom where it says “More ways to pay,” Apple Pay is listed as an option.

Walmart’s app in the App Store does list that it has provided multiple app updates this month. If we follow the schedule of its app updates, it the Walmart app has been updated six times since then.

Of course, we do not know the official app update that brought support for Apple Pay to the Walmart app since all of the release notes on each update read as the following statement:

“Thank you for using the Walmart app! We’ve made a few enhancements to provide a seamless experience, so you can save time and money.

We appreciate your feedback: https://survey.walmart.com/app.”

We can also report that the Walmart website has gotten support for Apple Pay as well. Just like with the app, Apple Pay support is found in the same area on the checkout page.

Apple Pay does seem to work for online purchases that are being shipped, delivered, or made for pickup at a local store.

By accepting Apple Pay on its app and website now, Apple Card users that tap the Apple Pay option can now get 2% in Daily Cash they get on their purchases.

These additions come at a great time too, as the 2026 holiday season is about to kickoff next month, so having Apple Pay support in Walmart’s retail stores, app, and website is a win-win for the company and its customers.

What are your thoughts on Walmart getting support for Apple Pay on its app and website now? Comment below or let us know on X at @appleosophy.