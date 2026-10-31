The announcement of the all-new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display was clearly the star of the show for this “scary fast” season, and one of the biggest features is that Touch is coming to the Mac for the very first time.

Nicolas Lellouche, who is a writer for the French website Numerama, has published an article that revealed some interesting tidbits on how Touch will work on the new MacBook Pros, many of which are inspired by both iOS and iPadOS. Here are the top 10 tidbits you should know about how Touch on the PROLED MacBook Pro works:

You know the iconic “traffic light” buttons that let you close, minimize, and maximize your window? Similar to how it’s implemented on iPadOS, those buttons will also expand when you tap on them, so you can be more precise about which button you intend to press.

Also similar to iPadOS, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the Dock.

Just like on the iPhone, you can also swipe down from the top of the screen to summon either Spotlight or Siri AI.

If you want to access specific controls on a file or an app for example, long-pressing a UI element will register as a “secondary click”, similar to a two-finger tap/press on the trackpad.

Just like on the iPad, dragging and swiftly moving a window to either the left or right side lets you enter Split View.

Unlike modern iPhones and iPads, you cannot tap the screen to wake it up.

Just like with Microsoft’s Surface products, the PROLED display supports up to ten fingers simultaneously for multi-touch.

The built-in PROLED display is also designed to intelligently reject accidental touches when you try to close the MacBook Pro. This would be similar to palm rejection when you hold an iPad.

Since the iPhone and the MacBook Pro are designed to work together, the Dynamic Island (on MacBook Pro) can also show Live Activities from apps installed on your iPhone

Finally, if you don’t need Touch or you just find the lit-up Apple logo on the MacBook Pro’s lid to be distracting for whatever reason, you could disable those in the Settings app.

As you can see, Apple has meticulously thought about how Touch would work on the Mac. We’re now in the post-PC era where most of the devices we use today feature touch as the primary input, and after learning from both the iPhone and iPad, Apple has definitely got it right when it comes to not only optimizing macOS for Touch, but also making Touch familiar for both iPhone and iPad users.

The new MacBook Pro with PROLED display is up for pre-orders now, and it’ll be available on Friday, November 6.

Will you be using Touch if you pick one up? Let us know in the comments below.