Apple announced a new product earlier this month called the “HomeView”, which is a smart home hub that can also use personal context with Siri AI. The HomeView comes with a 7-inch Liquid Retina display that can reach up to 500 nits of brightness and can go down to as low as 0.3 nits in a dark environment. It is capable of recognizing multiple users with the help of its Center Stage camera and your iPhone’s proximity.

The HomeView is going to be available starting Friday, November 13, and the device will ship with software version 26.5 with the build number being 23W714, as noted on AppleDB (via MacRumors). The corresponding iOS, iPadOS, and macOS 26.5 versions were released back in May of this year. This indicates that the launch was indeed delayed, as this device has been rumored for a very long time. When customers set up their new HomeView, they will receive an option to update to the latest 27.2 version. The new 27.2 version is required to run the new Siri AI when paired with a compatible iPhone running iOS 27.2 or an iPad model running iPadOS 27.2.

The HomeView comes in four finishes: silver, starlight, rose pink, and space gray, while the wall-mounted version only comes in silver and space gray. Both variants can be pre-ordered now, and both are priced at $299.

Since the HomeView is mainly focused on the new capabilities of Siri, it is unavailable in the EU, and “Apple is working constructively with the EU in an attempt to find a path forward.”

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