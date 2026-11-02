Apple has reported the fourth-quarter results of 2026 with $114.5 billion in revenue, which is up by 12% year over year, along with a net income of $30.711 billion in a Newsroom announcement today. This amounts to $2.10 per share, compared to $1.85 per share from a year before, marking a 14% increase.

Apple’s new CEO John Ternus said, “Today, Apple is proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $114.5 billion, up 12 percent from a year ago, with iPhone reaching a September quarter record and Services reaching an all-time high, capping off our best fiscal year ever,” “We’re closing the year with our most ambitious lineup yet. That includes the iPhone Duo, the most transformational iPhone since the original, alongside iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, our most powerful iPhones yet. We also just introduced a whole new generation of hardware for the home and brought Touch to Mac for the first time. Together with the all-new Siri AI, it’s an incredible lineup to carry us into the holiday season.” According to Apple, “Company gross margin was 47.9 percent, including a favorable impact of approximately 1 percentage point from tariff refunds.”

Compared to Q4 2025, revenue has increased for every segment except for the iPad and wearables segment. Here are the figures:

iPhone: $57.583 billion, compared to $49.025 billion (up 17.46%)

$57.583 billion, compared to $49.025 billion Mac: $10.792 billion, compared to $8.726 billion (up 23.68%)

$10.792 billion, compared to $8.726 billion iPad: $6.229 billion, compared to $6.952 billion (down 10.40%)

$6.229 billion, compared to $6.952 billion Wearables, Home and Accessories: $8.3 billion, compared to $9.013 billion (down 7.91%)

$8.3 billion, compared to $9.013 billion Services: $31.573 billion, compared to $28.750 billion (up 9.82%) Apple said that the services revenue reached an all-time high in this quarter. iPad sales were down in the third quarter of 2026 too, compared to the third quarter of 2025. Surprisingly, Mac revenue was up by about 23% even after the recent price hikes due to the RAM shortage. As noted by AppleInsider, Apple sold around 170,000 MacBook Neo units to students and teachers in the Philippines, which may have contributed to the higher revenue. Compared to Q4 2025, Greater China and Asia Pacific saw a major increase in net sales. Here’s a full comparison: Americas: $48.680 billion, compared to $44.192 billion ( up 10.16% )

$48.680 billion, compared to $44.192 billion ( ) Europe: $32.008 billion, compared to $28.703 billion ( up 11.51% )

$32.008 billion, compared to $28.703 billion ( ) Greater China: $17.539 billion, compared to $14.493 billion ( up 21.02% )

$17.539 billion, compared to $14.493 billion ( ) Japan: $6.540 billion, compared to $6.636 billion ( down 1.45% )

$6.540 billion, compared to $6.636 billion ( ) Rest of Asia Pacific: $9.710 billion, compared to $8.442 billion ( up 15.02% )

$9.710 billion, compared to $8.442 billion ( ) Total net sales: $114.477 billion, compared to $102.466 billion (up 11.72%)

In the words of Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO, “Apple delivered September quarter records for net income and EPS. Our record September quarter capped off a strong fiscal 2026, with all-time record revenue of $479 billion and double-digit EPS growth,” “We generated $28 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter, allowing us to return $28 billion to shareholders. Thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices reached a new all-time high across all major product categories and geographic segments.”

A cash dividend of $0.27 per share will be payable to shareholders on November 16th, 2026.

The Earnings call went live on Apple’s website earlier today. Are you a shareholder? Let us know down in the comments or tweet/post to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple News!