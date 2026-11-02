Planning to get a new Apple Watch? Look no further, as Appleosophy is here to update you on the latest deals on Apple products! Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple Watch Ultra 4 for almost $100 off.

Back in September, Apple launched the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 along with the Apple Watch Series 12, iPhone 18 Pro, AirPods 5, and more. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 brings a new health-sensing system, which records heart rate every five seconds and HRV 24x more frequently to provide metrics such as recovery HRV, Readiness score, and more. It features the new S11 chip paired with 4GB of RAM, which is a significant upgrade from the S10 chip with 2GB of RAM in the Ultra 3. Apart from these features, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 will also support upcoming new features such as Live Rewind and Siri Recap,

If you are in the market for a new ultra smartwatch, the latest Apple Watch Ultra 4 might be a good option if you plan to use these new features along with the solid 50-hour battery life for normal use. It is currently available at $699.99, down from $799 for various configurations. The variant with the Titanium Milanese Loop, originally costing $899, is also available at a price of $799.99. All Apple Watch Ultra models come with Cellular capabilities, and only one size is available, which is 49mm.

Which variant are you planning to purchase? Let us know down in the comments or tweet to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple News and Deals!