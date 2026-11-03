Apple has started rolling out the first betas of iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3, watchOS 27.3, macOS 27.3 Golden Gate, tvOS 27.3, and visionOS 27.3 to developers. These updates come one week after the release of version 27.2 to the public, which came with a new Apple Music icon, enhancements to Siri AI, Edge Light and Apple Pencil support for the iPhone Duo and Sound Glow for HomePods, and security improvements.

We can expect version 27.3 to be released to the public by early December as Apple will start preparing for version 27.4 before the holidays. Usually, the first beta of the .3 versions is released mid-December, but since Apple skipped the release of iOS 27.1 for all devices except the iPhone Duo and moved straight to iOS 27.2, it effectively moved the release dates for the .3 versions ahead.

Here are the build numbers for the new developer betas:

iOS 27.3 and iPadOS 27.3 Beta 1: 24C5037i

macOS Golden Gate 27.3 Beta 1: 26C5035r

tvOS 27.3 Beta 1: 24K5286g

watchOS 27.3 Beta 1: 24S5284h

visionOS 27.3 Beta 1: 24N5286r

Users who are registered as a developer on www.developer.apple.com can opt in to receive beta updates by going into Settings>General>Software Update>Beta Updates and selecting Developer Beta.

Do note that these versions are not stable and are meant for testing purposes. Did you find any more features in these updates? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!