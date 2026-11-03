Apple has started rolling out the first betas of iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3, watchOS 27.3, macOS 27.3 Golden Gate, tvOS 27.3, and visionOS 27.3 to developers. These updates come one week after the release of version 27.2 to the public, which came with a new Apple Music icon, enhancements to Siri AI, Edge Light and Apple Pencil support for the iPhone Duo, and more.

During the initial testing of iOS 27.2, specifically from beta 1 to beta 3, Apple gave testers access to the all-new Apple Health experience, including features such as Longevity, Readiness, Insights, and more.

However, in beta 4, Apple removed the redesign and displayed this message: “The redesigned Health app will be available later this year. Your data from the beta remains on your device and viewable in Settings.” With today’s release of iOS 27.3 beta 1, Apple is now once again allowing testers to experience the new Apple Health App, and the final version of iOS 27.3 is expected to be released to the public by December.

Another new change in iOS 27.3 is that it now brings support for certain Apple Intelligence features such as Writing Tools, Genmoji, Priority Notifications, Clean Up, Visual Intelligence, and more to China. Users will need a compatible iPhone to use these features.

Users who are registered as a developer on www.developer.apple.com can opt in to receive beta updates by going into Settings>General>Software Update>Beta Updates and selecting Developer Beta.

Do note that these versions are not stable and are meant for testing purposes. Did you find any more features in these updates? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!