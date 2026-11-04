iPhone Duo has become one of the most iconic tech pieces of 2026 yet. Apple is currently unable to meet the supply demand for the iPhone Duo. With long queues awaiting pre-ordered iPhone Duo models, CEO John Ternus told Reuters that the current shortage does not have a near-term end date.

The current scenario is that if you order an iPhone Duo today, you would probably receive it with a delivery estimate in January 2027. Stock at Apple Stores has also been running thin lately. So if you plan on getting your iPhone Duo from the nearby Apple store, that might be hard luck. With sales skyrocketing, Apple posted record numbers for the September quarter, with revenue of $114.5 billion. This is 12% higher from last year. The iPhone Duo didn’t contribute to that figure because it went on sale after the quarter ended.

Ternus also addressed the ongoing inner display issue on the iPhone Duo. He mentioned only a small number of iPhone Duo models came back, and they are actively replacing them. Apple acknowledged the issue last week, saying some units have a problem with the inner display and has directed the owners to AppleCare.

Anyone planning to buy the iPhone Duo should expect to wait and should check if there is a permanent fix to the display situation before ordering.