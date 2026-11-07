Apple Music has an all-new feature that lets you record your selfie video while singing your favorite songs. Named the Selfie Sing playlist, the feature currently works only on the iOS 27.3 beta, even though the playlist is visible on iOS 27.2.

To use the new feature, you’ll need to first pick a song and switch to the lyrics view; then there will be the new camera icon. You can tap the camera icon and press the red button to start. The lyrics start scrolling on the screen as you sing. When you finish, you can adjust how loud your voice sounds or add an effect. The choices are Megaphone, Echo, Concert Hall, and Studio. Once done, you can save the video to Photos or share it with someone.

A dedicated Selfie Sing playlist already holds well-known sing-along songs, such as Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” Oasis’s “Wonderwall,” and Britney Spears’s “Baby One More Time.”

Here is your first look at Selfie Sing, new in iOS 27.3, inside of Apple Music Record a video selfie, adjusting vocals to make it yours, and share your performance with friends (Animoji is not available for this feature, I used it so I don’t have to post a video of me singing) pic.twitter.com/fLQ3B5DV4N — Aaron (@aaronp613) November 4, 2026

At the moment, we won’t be able to add all of our favorite songs except for the ones that are already there, but more songs are going to be on the playlist as time moves. As per Apple, it is not about how good you sing, but about the song and the moment.

Another small update is with Apple Music’s Now Playing screen in Landscape, where the artwork view alongside the lyrics view has been updated.

Landscape Mode in Apple Music was added with iOS 27, in which the album artwork sits beside the playback controls, and lyrics or the upcoming queue can sit next to full-size artwork. This is useful on the iPhone Duo, where a wider screen makes a portrait-only player feel awkward, but other iPhones get it too.