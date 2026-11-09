Apple has started rolling out iOS 27.2.1 and iPadOS 27.2.1 to the public. These updates come two weeks after the release of iOS 27.2 and iPadOS 27.2 to the public, which included enhancements to Siri AI, Edge Light and Apple Pencil support for the iPhone Duo, a new Apple Music icon, fixes to several security vulnerabilities, and more.

iOS 27.2.1 and iPadOS 27.2.1 are expected to bring more stability and a better experience for users running previous versions. According to Apple’s Release Notes, “This update provides bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100”

Apple is expected to publish entries on its security webpage for the vulnerabilities that have been fixed.

Apple has also started rolling out iOS 26.7.3, iPadOS 26.7.3, iOS 18.7.12, and iPadOS 18.7.12, likely addressing the same security vulnerabilities. The oldest iPhones receiving an update today are the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR, which are almost 8 years old. Although the update won’t bring any of the new features to these older devices, it will still keep the device secure with these updates.

If you have already installed iOS/iPadOS 27.3 beta on your device, you will NOT see these updates. How was your experience with the previous version, which is iOS 27.2? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!