Apple has started rolling out several different macOS updates today, including macOS Golden Gate 27.2.1, macOS Tahoe 26.7.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.8.3 to the public. These updates come two weeks after the release of macOS Golden Gate 27.2 to the public, which included enhancements to Siri AI, a new Apple Music icon, fixes to several security vulnerabilities, and more.

Interestingly, Apple has released three builds for macOS 27.2.1, as noted by Aaron Perris on X.

macOS 27.2.1 (26B7131) for the new M6 MacBook Pro and M6 iMac

macOS 27.2.1 (26B8132) for the new MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display

macOS 27.2.1 (26B131) for all other supported Macs

macOS 26.7.3 (25G342) for devices running macOS Tahoe

macOS 15.8.3 (24H241) for devices running macOS Sequoia

The new versions are expected to bring more stability and a better experience for users running previous versions. According to the release notes of macOS Golden Gate 27.2, “This update provides bug fixes and security updates for your Mac.” and the size of the update is approximately 3.3 GB, coming from macOS Golden Gate 27.2

Apple is expected to publish entries on its security webpage for the vulnerabilities that have been fixed.

Since Apple also released updates to older versions, it is worth noting that the oldest devices receiving an update today include the iMac Pro from 2017, Mac mini from 2018, MacBook Pro from 2018, and more. Although the update won’t bring any of the new features to these older devices, it will still keep the device secure with these updates.

If you already have macOS Golden Gate 27.3 beta on your device, you will NOT see these updates. How was your experience with the previous version? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!