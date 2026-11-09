Last week, Apple started rolling out the first beta of macOS 27.3 Golden Gate amongst other beta updates, and the first beta has added quite a few new changes, with more being discovered.

With macOS 27.3 beta 1, Apple is allowing users to change the frequency of requiring authentication in the Passwords app, as noted by pdfu on X. When testers running macOS 27.3 open the Passwords app, click on the “Passwords” text in the menu bar and click on Settings, they will be able to select how frequently the app automatically locks itself before requiring authentication, and there are five options:

After 1 Minute of Inactivity

After 3 Minutes of Inactivity

After 10 Minutes of Inactivity

When Mac Locks or Sleeps

Never

With macOS 27.2 or earlier, the default timeout was after 3 minutes of inactivity, so the new update certainly offers quite a few options for it.

If you frequently let others use your Mac or if it is shared, the 1-minute option could offer more privacy, or if you do not like the passwords app requiring its own authentication, you can select the “never” option.

Apple is expected to add more features in the betas of macOS 27.3, and the second beta is expected to be released this week, most likely tomorrow.

Do you use the Apple Passwords App? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!