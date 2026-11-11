What will Siri look like as a complete AI agent? The latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman points to Apple may push Siri toward working like an agent, possibly as soon as next year. As the world is flooded with AI agents, which are simplifying everything, Apple’s move to the field will open up so many possibilities throughout the ecosystem.

According to the Power On newsletter, Gurman mentioned that he was told about the move. With the latest intelligence and personalization features, Siri AI has come a long way. The agent capabilities would be opening up new possibilities and competition at the same time. There are already live agents available from other companies, such as OpenAI’s Dots and Meta’s Muse.

The difference is in how those agents work. They can keep track of a goal, decide what should happen next, and keep going without the user directing every step. We can hope Apple would be following the same path, yet how Apple would do it is unknown. Gurman’s report doesn’t say how the agent will look or what features it will offer.

Ternus reportedly wants Apple to go beyond making needed improvements to Siri. Gurman also mentioned that Ternus reportedly told software chief Craig Federighi that Apple needs to speed up its software plans. Everything is still a rumor. Guess we should wait and see what Apple is up to.