Earlier this week, Apple rolled out several new updates, including iOS 27.2.1, iPadOS 27.2.1, watchOS 27.2.1, macOS 27.2.1, and more. However, a tvOS update wasn’t released. Today, Apple has started rolling out tvOS 27.2.1 to the public for all supported Apple TV models. This update comes almost three weeks after the release of tvOS 27.2, which added support for home theatre surround sound with Apple TV 4K (4th generation), fixed security vulnerabilities, and more.

tvOS 27.2.1 has added support for Siri AI to older Apple TV 4K models, including the second- and third-generation models. The second-generation model was launched in 2021 and features the A12 Bionic chip from 2018, while the third-generation model was launched in 2022 with the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13. It is a bit odd considering Apple had a strict limit of a minimum of 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence and Siri AI on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This could have been made possible due to the fact that the Apple TV is an entertainment device and is not as personal as an iPhone, which carries more data for personal context. It is possible that Siri AI on older Apple TVs might mostly be running on Private Cloud Compute or on a compatible Apple Intelligence device (iPhone 15 Pro and later) paired to it.

If you were planning to upgrade to the new fourth-generation Apple TV for Siri AI but hesitating because of the $299 price tag, this could be workable, but the same Siri response speed as the new fourth-generation models cannot be expected from the older-gen models.

Along with support for Siri AI, tvOS 27.2.1 includes fixes to 7 security vulnerabilities, so it is recommended to update your Apple TV soon.

Apple has also released a 27.2.1 update for HomePods.

Did you find any more features in this update? Let us know about your experience down in the comments or write to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!