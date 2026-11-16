iOS 27.3 Beta 2 adds a new option to unlock iPhone Duo using the front camera. pic.twitter.com/TF3KOPl37c — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) November 16, 2026

Apple has started rolling out the second beta of iOS 27.3 to developers. This update comes two weeks after the release of the first beta version, which included several new features and changes, including Vertical Tabs and Adaptive Dark Mode in Safari, a more capable Siri AI, updates to Standby Mode, and more. As expected, Apple has added even more features to the second beta. With the launch of the iPhone Duo last month, many users complained about Touch ID being slower than Face ID. To address this, Apple has added a new option under Settings>Touch ID & Passcode called “Unlock with Front Camera”. Here’s how Apple describes this feature: “Use the front camera, along with a recent Touch ID or passcode authentication, to quickly unlock iPhone Duo when it’s closed. Face recognition data never leaves your device. To use Apple Pay or to access your passwords, Touch ID is still required.”However, this feature works in a limited way. As noted by 9to5Mac , you’ll still need to authenticate your iPhone Duo with Touch ID or passcode if you don’t use it for 45 minutes. The limitations are primarily to keep your iPhone Duo’s data safer, as the new ‘Unlock with Front Camera’ feature is not as secure as Face ID, since the latter uses multiple sensors to unlock your iPhone. There’s one more feature that was requested by many, and that’s locking the iPhone Duo once it’s folded or closed. With iOS 27.3 beta 2, users can go to Settings>Display & Brightness and enable the feature. The next beta versions are expected to be released after one week, and we can expect the final versions to be released to the public by early December. Users who are registered as a developer on www.developer.apple.com can opt in to receive beta updates by going into Settings>General>Software Update>Beta Updates and selecting Developer Beta.

Do note that these versions are not stable and are meant for testing purposes. Did you find any more new features in this update? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!