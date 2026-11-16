However, this feature works in a limited way. As noted by 9to5Mac, you’ll still need to authenticate your iPhone Duo with Touch ID or passcode if you don’t use it for 45 minutes. The limitations are primarily to keep your iPhone Duo’s data safer, as the new ‘Unlock with Front Camera’ feature is not as secure as Face ID, since the latter uses multiple sensors to unlock your iPhone. There’s one more feature that was requested by many, and that’s locking the iPhone Duo once it’s folded or closed. With iOS 27.3 beta 2, users can go to Settings>Display & Brightness and enable the feature. The next beta versions are expected to be released after one week, and we can expect the final versions to be released to the public by early December. Users who are registered as a developer on www.developer.apple.com can opt in to receive beta updates by going into Settings>General>Software Update>Beta Updates and selecting Developer Beta.
iOS 27.3 Beta 2 adds a new option to unlock iPhone Duo using the front camera. pic.twitter.com/TF3KOPl37c— Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) November 16, 2026
Do note that these versions are not stable and are meant for testing purposes. Did you find any more new features in this update? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!
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