Apple’s forums have been some of the favorite places for users to quickly find support queries online. However, Apple has apparently announced that it is shutting down its Support Community forums soon, on Friday, November 20. A banner has been shared on Apple’s website asking visitors to use Apple’s main Support site instead.

The other support options from Apple remain open, such as chat support, call support, in-store appointments, and the Support App. The forums were a place where ordinary users helped each other with problems and confirmed whether an issue was widespread. While users may continue to read old threads until then, they won’t be able to post new ones or give replies. Apple has not disclosed why they decided to close the forums. But there have been theories circulating that it should be to gain more control. Apple does not have control over what people post on the forum, and when it comes to new issues or technical problems, the details could spread before Apple makes an official statement. There has been some recent so-called “CrackGate” happening with the iPhone Duo, so that would make sense to those theories.

Everyone could be wondering what could be the next go-to place for instant information. Most likely, they will resort to other online platforms, such as Reddit or other independent forums, where Apple won’t have much control. As of now, if you want some old answers on the forum, it would be best to archive them somewhere so that you can check later. Apple is expected to stick with Apple Support for now.