Thanksgiving is one of the most prevalent days of the year not only for Americans, but also for football fans.

There will be three games played on Thanksgiving Day this year on Thursday, November 26, and the game that will be played on that day at 4:30 p.m. ET between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

What makes this game unique is that Apple TV 4K users can stream the game live and in upscaled 4K UHD via FOX Sports for free thanks to the FAST streaming service Tubi. It will require a Tubi account to be created to stream it there but that is free to do.

On top of that, if the game is available in 4K on Tubi, that stream will likely be available for FOX One subscribers as well. However, official word from FOX or FOX Sports has not been made about that.

When it comes to the upscaled 4K UHD stream that FOX Sports has previously used before for college football games, this is typically how they work, according to TVAnswerman.

“While upscaled 4K is not regarded as precise or vivid as native 4K (4K on-site production; 4K cameras; and 4K transmission to the home), it can deliver a more colorful and clear picture than a regular HD image.”

Apple did release a brand new version of the Apple TV 4K earlier this month, the fourth generation model. Other models such as the second and third generation will be eligible to get the Tubi 4K stream too.

Tubi is not only available on the Apple TV 4K, but for regular HD streams, the service can be watched on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.