At its “Welcome home” launch today, Apple announced HomeView, its first smart home hub. It has a 7-inch display and an A18 chip, and comes in two versions. The tabletop model has a speaker base and comes in silver, starlight, rose pink, and space gray. The wall-mounted model comes in space gray and silver. HomeView can recognize up to six people by face and runs Siri AI. Both models cost $299 and are available November 13. HomeView won’t be sold in the EU.

The new Apple TV 4K has an A19 chip and three far-field microphones, so you can use Siri without the remote. The new Siri Remote supports Find My and can play a sound to help you locate it. The Apple TV 4K costs $299 and arrives November 13. The new HomePod mini has an S10 chip and a top that lights up in sync with your music. It costs $149, comes in pink, green, blue, white, and midnight, and is available October 30. All three are available to pre-order today.