Planning to get a new MacBook? Look no further, as Appleosophy is here to update you on the latest deals on Apple products! Amazon is currently offering up to $700 off the latest MacBook Pro models, including the newly launched 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip, and some PROLED MacBook Pro models.

The base 14-inch MacBook Pro was upgraded from the M5 chip to the M6 chip last month, alongside the launch of the new PROLED MacBook Pro. Apple also offers the M5 Pro and M5 Max configurations for both the regular MacBook Pro models and the PROLED MacBook Pro models.

The base MacBook Pro 14-inch featuring the M6 Chip, 16GB of Unified Memory, and 1TB of SSD Storage is currently available for $1,849 on Amazon, down from the original price of $1999.

Similarly, other variations of the base MacBook are also receiving discounts currently, including:

MacBook Pro (M6) 14-inch with 1TB SSD and 24GB of unified memory: $2,049, down from $2,199 ($150 off)

MacBook Pro (M6) 14-inch with 1TB SSD and 32GB of unified memory: $2,249, down from $2,399 ($150 off)

MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) 14-inch with 1TB SSD and 24GB of unified memory: $2,249, down from $2,499 ($250 off)

MacBook Pro (M5 Pro 15-core CPU, 16-core GPU) 14-inch with 2TB SSD and 24GB of unified memory: $2,634, down from $2,999 ($365 off)

MacBook Pro (M5 Pro 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU) 14-inch with 2TB SSD and 24GB of unified memory: $2,799, down from $3,199 ($400 off)

MacBook Pro (M5 Max) 14-inch with 2TB SSD and 36GB of unified memory: $3,599, down from $4,099 ($500 off) 16-inch models:

MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) 16-inch with 1TB SSD and 24GB of unified memory: $2,749, down from $2,999 ($250 off)

MacBook Pro (M5 Max) 16-inch with 2TB SSD and 36GB of unified memory: $3,899, down from $4,399 ($500 off)

MacBook Pro (M5 Max) 16-inch with 2TB SSD and 48GB of unified memory: $4,299, down from $4,999 ($700 off)

Amazon is also offering discounts on the new PROLED MacBook Pro, but only on select 16-inch models.

MacBook Pro PROLED (M5 Pro) 16-inch with 1TB SSD and 48GB of unified memory: $3,799, down from $3,999 ($200 off)

MacBook Pro (M5 Max) 16-inch with 2TB SSD and 36GB of unified memory: $4,549, down from $4,799 ($250 off)

MacBook Pro (M5 Max) 16-inch with 2TB SSD and 48GB of unified memory: $5,149, down from $5,399 ($250 off)

This is a great time to upgrade from an older Mac if you have been planning to do so, since this is a powerful computer available at an amazing deal at double the starting storage.

Apple has not launched the M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, so M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are still the latest in their respective segments.

Order your desired choice of configurations before this limited-time deal expires! Which variant are you planning to purchase? Let us know down in the comments or tweet to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple News and Deals!