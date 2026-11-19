You can finally put those GTA VI memes to rest because Rockstar Games has officially launched Grand Theft Auto VI after over thirteen years since GTA V came out on September 17, 2013.

Since this game certainly features console-level graphics, it is officially supported on only three consoles: the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S. However, as for compatibility on computers and mobile devices, Rockstar Games has not offered support for any of Apple’s platforms, including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS. Heck, Rockstar Games has never offered native Mac support for the preceding game: GTA V. Even more frustrating, Rockstar Games hasn’t offered support for other major platforms such as Windows and the Nintendo Switch.

Perhaps, unsurprisingly, GTA VI will require up to 212GB of storage space on the PlayStation and Xbox, and the latest Apple TV 4K model comes in only one storage tier, which is the 128GB model. However, even if it were to come with at least double the storage space, tvOS apps actually can’t utilize the full 8GB of memory this Apple TV model comes with since each app is capped at up to 2GB of usage. Since playing that game on an Apple TV wouldn’t be an option, the only option would be to play on the Mac if Rockstar Games were to offer a native version of its latest game.

Some workarounds that you could use to play GTA 6 on the Mac someday are to either use Greenlight, which is a solution to stream Xbox games to your Mac, or CrossOver, which allows you to run PC games/applications on macOS whenever the PC version of GTA VI comes out. If that’s something that you will be more than willing to play around and tinker with, then go for it.

But that would lead to another downside. Even if the more modern Apple silicon chips have featured hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, they wouldn’t actually be taking full advantage of the advanced graphics from GTA VI since you’d be streaming the game, and you would need to have a strong Internet connection, where Ethernet would be more recommended overall.

Even then, die-hard GTA fans can still rejoice that the next game is finally out. If you happened to own either a PS5 or PS5 Pro, consider yourself lucky that you’ll get to enjoy the game and have this ‘luxurious’ gaming experience.

You can read the full press release here.

Will you be playing the latest GTA VI if you happened to own a supported console? Sound off in the comments below. Make sure you bookmark this site so you can stay up to date with the latest Apple stories and deals.