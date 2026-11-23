Siri is getting better and bigger in every way. Apple is on its way to making Siri have agent-like capabilities that can use apps, browse the web, and write code. Currently, we have many other agents like Meta’s Muse that can make our day-to-day tasks much easier. We would be able to create tasks, act across apps, remember your conversations, and keep track of them, etc. Apple entering the field should elevate things, taking the current aspects to the next level.

Apple is planning to make things polished, like the Apple way, where you would have the best user experience with utmost privacy and security. As the world of artificial intelligence is growing rapidly, security and privacy are a major concern for users. With years of experience and trust among users, we can hope Apple will give users what they want. A team is already working on it, and it plans multi-step tasks and can coordinate smaller specialized agents.

Bloomberg‘s recently found a job listing for the role. The listing says an agent would work like a person at a computer, moving between a browser, documents, a terminal, and an editor.

“Imagine an AI agent that can use a computer the way a capable person does. It browses the web, works across apps, runs commands, writes and debugs code, and calls services, and it chooses the right tool for each step. It does all this privately and with the polish people expect from Apple. Our team is building the foundation for that future, and we’re looking for a senior engineering leader to make it real.”

Report says Ternus has been pushing software chief Craig Federighi to move things related to AI development faster. Currently, we have many AI agents, and these agents offer to do jobs for you without being asked. For now, Siri AI can’t do that today, and nothing here says when or whether Apple will ship an agent.