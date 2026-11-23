Apple TV’s popular show ‘Ted Lasso’ is being renewed for Season 5, as officially announced today. The first season of Ted Lasso debuted in August 2020, with the second season in July 2021, followed by the third season in March 2023. The fourth season debuted on August 5th, 2026, and a new episode was released every Wednesday until October 7th. With the release of the show since 2020, it has received global acclaim with Emmy Award-winning stars.

As described by Apple TV, “Following its hit fourth season, Apple’s global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” is officially returning back to the pitch for season five. Starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis, the fourth season of “Ted Lasso” introduced the Lady Greyhounds, with critics hailing it as “a perfect setup for a fresh return” and “one of the most beloved comedy shows of the decade.”

“Following its global debut on Apple TV, “Ted Lasso” broke records and quickly earned praise from fans and critics all over the world. The first season became the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series, and the series went on to land rare back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons on air.” While the release date for Season 5 has not been confirmed, the production is scheduled to start on April 14, according to Deadline, so the debut might take place in 2028.

Apple TV (previously Apple TV+) subscribers can watch the first four seasons of Ted Lasso on a wide range of devices and services, including Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, Web, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, PlayStation, XBOX, and more.



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