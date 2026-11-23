Planning to get a new pair of AirPods Pro? Look no further, as Appleosophy is here to update you on the latest deals on Apple products! You can now get the AirPods Pro 3 at a really good price, and it comes with Heart Rate Sensing, a better in-ear fit with foam-infused ear tips, IP57 Dust and Water Resistance, 2X Better Active Noise Cancellation compared to the AirPods Pro 2, and 4X Better Active Noise Cancellation compared to the first AirPods Pro. This is once again a good time to get a pair, as deals are back on at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, with it costing $149 instead of $249.

This is a $100 discount from the original price, and the price beats any previous deals on this product. During sale periods, the lowest price it has been offered for is $169. For this price, it is a solid upgrade over the previous generation AirPods Pro models. The new deal brings the cost closer to that of an AirPods 5, so you can consider the Pro if you prefer its features.

The AirPods Pro 3 also provides up to 8 Hours of Battery life on Active Noise Cancellation and up to 10 Hours on Transparency Mode with Hearing Aid. In the words of John Ternus, who is now the CEO, “With AirPods Pro 3, the most popular headphones take a massive leap forward, providing fantastic sound quality and the world’s best ANC of any in-ear wireless headphones,” “Combined with an improved fit that provides greater stability for even more people, heart rate sensing, extended battery life, and Live Translation enabled by Apple Intelligence, AirPods Pro 3 take personal audio to the next level.” Moreover, with iOS 27, the AirPods Pro 3 now has a customizable equalizer.

How does Heart Rate Monitoring work on AirPods Pro 3?

According to Apple, “AirPods Pro 3 introduce a custom photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that shines invisible infrared light pulsed at 256 times per second to measure light absorption in blood flow. Combined with sensor fusion from the AirPods Pro accelerometers, gyroscope, GPS, and a new on-device AI model on iPhone, users can start up to 50 different workout types, track their heart rate and calories burned, close their Move ring, and earn awards in the Fitness app.”

Additionally, with the purchase of these AirPods, customers are eligible to get Apple Music free for four months and Apple Fitness+ free for three months. This offer is only available for new subscribers. Visit apple.com/promo for more details. Will you be getting the new AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments or tweet us at @appleosophy. Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple News and Deals!