Planning to get a new Apple Watch? Look no further, as Appleosophy is here to update you on the latest deals on Apple products! Walmart and Amazon are currently offering the latest Apple Watch Series 12 for as low as $299 for a limited time.

Back in September, Apple launched the new Apple Watch Series 12 along with the Apple Watch Ultra 4, iPhone 18 Pro, AirPods 5, and more. The Apple Watch Series 12 brings a new health-sensing system, which records heart rate every five seconds and HRV 24x more frequently to provide metrics such as recovery HRV, Readiness score, and more. It features the new S12 chip paired with 4GB of RAM, which is a significant upgrade from the S10 chip with 2GB of RAM in the Series 11. Apart from these features, the Apple Watch Series 12 will also support upcoming new features such as Live Rewind and Siri Recap,

If you are in the market for a new smartwatch, the latest Series 12 might be a good option if you plan to use these new features along with a 24-hour battery life for normal use. The 42mm GPS variant is currently available at $299 (down from $399) at Walmart and Amazon, while the GPS+Cellular variant is available for $399 (down from $499) at Walmart and Amazon.

The 46mm variants are also available for up to $100 off, with the GPS variant available at a price of $349 (down from $449) on Walmart and Amazon, and the GPS+Cellular variant available at a price of $449 (down from $549) on Walmart and Amazon. Titanium variants are available at $100 off as well

If you are upgrading from an older Apple Watch, this might be a good time to get a new one.

Which variant are you planning to purchase? Let us know down in the comments or tweet to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple News and Deals