The Oracle Shopping Centre in Reading, England, is getting its new, modernized Apple store on Thursday, December 3rd. The current Apple store at the Oracle closes on December 1st. The current store opened back in 2011, and the new transition could bring the latest Apple store style and design elements.

The holiday season is here, and Reading might not have an Apple store for almost 2 days in December, so for anyone planning to buy something from the Apple store in Reading, you may have to plan accordingly. Apple’s Festival Place store in nearby Basingstoke permanently closed on Saturday, November 21. The Festival Place store opened more than 15 years ago. The Festival Place store employees will have a chance to work at The Oracle or another UK store, according to a statement provided to The Reading Chronicle.

Apple is closing two stores and opening only one in the UK. Both stores have a long history in the area. The Oracle store first opened in Reading in June 2011, and Festival Place in Basingstoke followed that in the month of August, so each has reached 15 years. Now, one has closed for good, and the other opens a new modernized store on Thursday, December 3rd. For customers, they could end up having fewer stores overall since Basingstoke shoppers now have to travel.