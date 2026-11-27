iPhone’s camera and Photos software have seen consistent improvements over the years. The man behind it, Jon McCormack, is reportedly leaving the company, according to a report from Bloomberg. As per the report, Jon McCormack, with over 8 years of experience at Apple, has left the position at the end of October.

Jon McCormack joined Apple in 2018 as vice president of camera and photo engineering, after working at Amazon and Hewlett Packard. His work involved keeping close coordination between the software and hardware teams. He worked on how the iPhones capture photos, and on viewing and editing them in the Photos app. Gruber says McCormack was thoughtful and fair in media briefings. He would compare iPhone photos with ones taken on Android, admit the differences were subtle, and explain why Apple preferred its own. We all know how much the Camera app has evolved. From shutters taking up the whole screen with a closing aperture animation in the early days to the current version, which offers multiple options and captures images in microseconds, the app has come a long way. With strong editing and organizing features, the Photos app was never behind.

Apple has not shared who is going to cover Jon McCormack’s position. Current reports suggest that his former deputies are taking over his work under executives. The future is unclear for now, since Apple hasn’t named a successor. Whoever steps into the role, the hope is that they take it to a whole new level.