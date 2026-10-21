Apple Pencil support for iPhone Duo is arriving much sooner than expected. Max Weinbach found that it already works in the iOS 27.2 release candidate that rolled out Monday, as 9to5Mac also reported. Apple had only promised the feature “later this year,” and the public iOS 27.2 release is expected around Monday, October 26, just days after the Duo starts arriving Friday. Only the Apple Pencil (USB-C) works with the foldable, so owners of the Pencil Pro or other models will need to buy one separately.

Apple Pencil support is with iOS 27.2 btw iOS 27.2 RC rolled out Monday, and it works — Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) October 21, 2026