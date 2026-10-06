Apple will report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings on Monday, November 2, according to the company’s investor relations website. Results will be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT with CEO John Ternus and CFO Kevan Parekh. It will be Apple’s first earnings report with Ternus as CEO.

Apple’s guidance calls for revenue growth of 9 to 11 percent year over year. Measured against the $102.5 billion Apple reported in the same quarter last year, that comes to $111.7 billion to $113.7 billion.