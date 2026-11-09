Apple today announced a multiyear investment in Türkiye that will bring five Apple Developer Academies, an Apple Developer Center in Istanbul in 2027, and an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Ankara in 2028, Apple said. The first Developer Academy opens in Istanbul next year with a free nine-month program covering coding, design, marketing, project management, and AI. The Ankara Manufacturing Academy will be Apple’s first outside the U.S., offering free training for small businesses on AI, automation, and robotics.