Apple and Meta are working together to let developers run Meta’s Muse Spark Open AI model locally on Macs. Normally a model this size would run through cloud servers. The model has 816 billion parameters and runs on two or four connected Mac Studios with M5 Ultra chips. Apple updated its MLX software so that several Macs can split the work. Meta’s model is free to download under Meta’s own license, which allows commercial use with some limits. It’s a rare partnership between two companies that have been longtime rivals, and neither would say whether it will lead to more work together.

Muse Spark Open — weights releasing today — runs great on new Mac Studios thanks to work with @johnternus and Apple. pic.twitter.com/U2wJNrKBOg — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) October 15, 2026