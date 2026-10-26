This is just in! Mark Gurman from Bloomberg posted on X that Apple would start another set of back-to-back product announcements over the course of three days with the OLED iPad mini on Monday, the M6 iMac and 14-inch MacBook Pro on Tuesday, and the OLED MacBook Pro on Wednesday.

When Apple holds events on Wednesdays, it increasingly does so following three days of announcements. OLED iPad mini today, M6 iMac and MacBook Pro on Tuesday and touch MacBook Pro on Wednesday would make sense. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 26, 2026

Apple has done this before in October 2024 on the week of October 28:

Monday: iMac (M4)

Tuesday: Mac mini (M4/M4 Pro)

Wednesday: MacBook Pro (M4/M4 Pro/M4 Max)

It looks like Apple’s rollout of announcements is going to kick off really soon, in less than an hour (starting at 6:00 A.M. PDT / 9:00 A.M. EDT).