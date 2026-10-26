This is just in! Mark Gurman from Bloomberg posted on X that Apple would start another set of back-to-back product announcements over the course of three days with the OLED iPad mini on Monday, the M6 iMac and 14-inch MacBook Pro on Tuesday, and the OLED MacBook Pro on Wednesday.

Apple has done this before in October 2024 on the week of October 28:

  • Monday: iMac (M4)
  • Tuesday: Mac mini (M4/M4 Pro)
  • Wednesday: MacBook Pro (M4/M4 Pro/M4 Max)

It looks like Apple’s rollout of announcements is going to kick off really soon, in less than an hour (starting at 6:00 A.M. PDT / 9:00 A.M. EDT).