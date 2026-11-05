Apple’s November Creator Studio update is now arriving on the App Store, starting with Logic Pro for Mac, MacRumors reports. The free subscriber update adds a beta intelligent assistant, a redesigned Browser with music understanding and Splice sounds, and an enhanced Stem Splitter that can break drums into individual tracks, as Apple announced last month. Pixelmator Pro is expected today as well, with Final Cut Pro’s MotionVFX library and AI assistants for Keynote, Pages, and Numbers following later this month.