Apple announced that the Apple TV app will soon let viewers watch select Apple Original films with American or British Sign Language interpretation, starting Friday, November 13, with the premiere of Being Heumann, a drama about disability rights activist Judy Heumann. F1 gets the option on day one, and Greyhound and Way of the Warrior Kid follow later this year. Once the option is turned on in the app’s settings, supported titles carry a Sign Language icon, and a new collection groups every ASL title in one spot.