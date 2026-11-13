Apple’s HomeView smart home hub is officially rolling out, with the first preorders landing in Australia and New Zealand as November 13 begins there, and the U.S., UK, Canada, India, Singapore, and South Africa following throughout the day. The $299 device pairs a 7-inch square display with either a speaker base or a wall-mounted design, recognizes individual household members by face, and is built around Siri AI. HomeView isn’t being sold in the European Union, where Siri AI remains unavailable.