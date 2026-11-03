Apple’s redesigned Health app is now in the iOS 27.3 developer beta and adds support for global English, Chinese, French, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish and Vietnamese, Apple announced. A new Insights tab offers daily summaries and personal recommendations. A Longevity tab is built around Health Age, a score that draws on Apple Watch data like VO2 max and resting heart rate. Users can also run movement assessments at home with an iPhone camera and Apple Watch, and the app reaches everyone as a free update later this year.