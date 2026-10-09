Apple has made a deal to hire staff from Huxe, an AI audio startup founded by Raiza Martin, Jason Spielman, and Stephen Hughes, who all previously worked on Google’s NotebookLM. A filing in the EU’s Digital Markets Act transparency database shows the June 9 agreement lets Apple offer jobs to certain Huxe employees and gives it a non-exclusive license to the startup’s intellectual property, so Apple did not buy the company outright. Huxe’s app created personalized audio briefings from a user’s email and calendar, as well as podcast-style conversations on chosen topics. The service shut down in May. It’s at least the fourth AI-related deal Apple has disclosed this year.