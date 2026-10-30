Apple Intelligence is coming to iPhone users in China, Apple announced on its China Newsroom, with testing starting November 4 in the latest iOS developer beta and a public launch alongside iOS 27.3 in December. The first features include Live Translation, Writing Tools, Visual Intelligence, Clean Up and Genmoji, and a new partnership with Alibaba lets Siri, Writing Tools and Visual Intelligence tap its Qwen model. Siri AI and the other next-generation features Apple unveiled at WWDC 2026 aren’t included.