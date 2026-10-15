Apple has invited select media to an all-day launch experience in Los Angeles on October 28, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, for touchscreen MacBooks, M6 Macs, and a new iPad mini.

Apple is now inviting some media to an all-day product launch experience on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles. This is for the touch-screen MacBooks, iPad mini, M6 Macs. https://t.co/6r4yyWiVr1 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 15, 2026

The lineup is expected to include redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with OLED touchscreens and lighter designs, plus M6 versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac, and an iPad mini with OLED, landscape camera, and new speakers.