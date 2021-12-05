“Let it snow” feature returns to Apple Store app

The Apple Store app has many great features such as being able to view products, compare them with others, check prices and make purchases right from the app. However, there is one feature that has returned for the holiday season.

The feature that has returned to the Apple Store app this holiday season is “let it snow.” When you type this into the search area of the app, you can see little snowflakes appear on the screen while you are shopping in the app.

Apple has done before in its app for years. At this time, the feature does not currently work on its website but is accessible through its app on the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad.

It’s just another way for Apple to get customers into the holiday spirit this year.

