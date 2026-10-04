Last week, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that Apple would be planning to launch both the updated Apple TV and HomePod mini as well as unveil its all-new smart home hub on October 13. Now, in his weekly edition of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman now speculates that Apple will host another media event that day.

At first, I was unsure whether Apple would have another press event this season because Apple would usually, if not always, send out press invites two weeks in advance of the event. But come to think of it, Gurman’s claim does seem more plausible. After all, Apple’s smart home hub will be the most anticipated product out of the three since that product will feature an all-new design – one that is rumored to pay homage to the iconic iMac G4’s design. With that said, those three products are enough to justify a press event, especially when those products are made for the home.

What about the base 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac with the M6 chip, as well as the redesigned, thinner OLED MacBook Pros? I don’t expect those products to be announced on that day, but Apple could announce them later this month, or even next month, possibly at another Apple event? We’ll see.