Last month, Apple rolled out iOS 27.0, iPadOS 27.0, watchOS 27.0, macOS 27.0, tvOS 27.0, watchOS 27.0, and visionOS 27.0 to the public. These updates brought in the much-needed stability and faster performance for users running version 26, and include options to adjust the intensity of Liquid Glass, Siri AI, new Screen Time options such as Time Allowances for each category of usage and Screen Time Schedule, separate volume controls for Ringtones, Alarms, Timers, and Notifications, improved cleanup in photos, a new extend tool for photos, spatial reframing, and more.

With that said, it seems that Apple is skipping the betas for the .1 releases, out of which iOS 27.1 is said to be running on the new iPhone Duo when it launches next month.

Today, Apple has started rolling out the third betas of iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2, macOS 27.2 Golden Gate, tvOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2, and visionOS 27.2 to developers. These updates come two weeks after the release of the second beta software for these versions. We can expect versions 27.2 to be released to the public by the end of this month or early next month. Strangely, Apple released Beta 2 after only a week, suggesting a weekly release schedule, but it appears that they have switched back to a fortnightly schedule.

Here are the build numbers for the new developer betas:

iOS 27.2 and iPadOS 27.2 Beta 3: 24B5099f

macOS Golden Gate 27.2 Beta 3: 26B5101f

tvOS 27.2 Beta 3: 24K5103f

watchOS 27.2 Beta 3: 24S5101f

visionOS 27.2 Beta 3: 24N5103f

iOS 27.2 beta 1 brought the all-new Apple Health experience, including features such as Longevity, Readiness, Insights, and more. You can read more about the new health features here. watchOS 27.2 beta 2 brought back the app switcher with a different gesture, a feature that was removed with the debut of watchOS 27.0. We can expect some more new features to be added during the beta cycle for version 27.2.

Users who are registered as a developer on www.developer.apple.com can opt in to receive beta updates by going into Settings>General>Software Update>Beta Updates and selecting Developer Beta.

Do note that these versions are not stable and are meant for testing purposes. Did you find any more features in these updates? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!