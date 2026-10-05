Earlier today, Apple dropped its latest beta for macOS 27.2, and this latest build brings even more hints that suggest that the launch of one of Apple’s most anticipated products is right around the corner.

In the third beta of macOS 27.2, the code added even more touch-based gestures across several apps. The gestures were discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris:

Safari: a touch sentinel recognizer

Photos: PXGTouchDwellGestureRecognizer

Notes: ICTouchPressGestureRecognizer

Quick Look: a dragTouch feature

Keep in mind that the newly found code could also be applicable to Sidecar, which now features full touch input with this year’s release of macOS 27 Golden Gate.

Still, this redesigned MacBook Pro has long been rumored, and it’s very likely that the major update of macOS 27 would coincide with the launch of those MacBook Pro models. Rumors for this upcoming MacBook Pro include:

14-inch and 16-inch tandem OLED displays with multi-touch gestures

M5 Pro and M5 Max chips

built-in cellular connectivity with Apple’s in-house modems (likely to be an optional upgrade similar to every iPad model)

an even thinner and lighter design, as reported earlier by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman

These snippets of code bring even more certainty that OLED MacBook Pros are indeed coming sooner rather than later.