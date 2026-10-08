It’s official! Apple just announced that it will hold another media event on October 13 titled “Welcome Home.” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, posted a brief teaser on X (Twitter) that showed two ladies crocheting a retro Apple logo along with the words “Welcome home. October 13”. This is definitely a huge hint about what Apple is going to announce in the upcoming event.

Apple will certainly announce several new products made for the home. The products that have long been rumored to launch really soon are: the updated Apple TV 4K, the HomePod mini (2nd generation), the redesigned iPad mini, and the widely anticipated smart home hub.

Starting off the list, the Apple TV 4K was last updated in October 2022, and this upcoming refresh will certainly bring substantial performance, likely with either an A19 or A19 Pro chip. With more RAM, this means the Apple TV 4K will be able to take full advantage of both Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. The Apple TV could also feature the N1 networking chip for faster Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth 6 speeds and integrated Thread support. The included Siri Remote could also get updated.

The HomePod mini is also expected to get refreshed with a newer chip and potentially feature the N1 chip as well. The colors for the refreshed HomePod mini were recently leaked, so having new colors is certainly a plus to differentiate the new models from the original.

The iPad mini has long been rumored to launch this season, and this next update is expected to be huge for Apple’s smallest tablet as it’s expected to feature a more water-resistant redesign, a landscape front camera, and potentially an A20 Pro chip. The next iPad mini will certainly feature the N1 chip on all models and either the C1X or C2 modem on cellular models.

The smart home hub could be thought of as a hybrid of an iPad and a HomePod, but it will certainly be the star of the show as it will be entirely new from Apple. In terms of design, it will largely resemble the iconic iMac G4, and it will feature an entirely new operating system, potentially dubbed “homeOS,” which will certainly be based on iOS, watchOS, and tvOS in terms of overall user experience (UX).

We’ll just have to wait and see the official specs and prices for all of these products, but the Siri AI will undoubtedly be the key feature for these products.

Although the timing on the product launch remains to be seen, and whether these products will debut through some video, MacRumors reported that some press members have been invited to an “Apple Experience” that will take place in Tribeca, New York on October 13 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). So the timing would check out since Apple had a previous “Apple Experience” on March 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET, to announce the MacBook Neo. Putting the two together, Apple could at least announce these upcoming products at 9:00 a.m. ET on that day, at least via press releases (though a product announcement video would be nice).

For the upcoming Mac products such as the redesigned MacBook Pro, expect those to be announced later in the month, as Gurman suggested that Apple could have two separate product launches this month.

Overall, this is going to be another exciting launch to look forward to.