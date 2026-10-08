Earlier today, we got official confirmation that Apple will have a special product launch on October 13, where we expect to see several new products for the home, including the all-new smart home hub. Now, we’ve got another rumor from Bloomberg that Apple plans to unveil two OLED products “on or around” Tuesday, October 27. Yes, that’s just two weeks after this month’s first product launch. Mark Gurman previously claimed that Apple would have not one, but two product launches this month, so today’s report certainly corroborates that rumor. Furthermore, Bloomberg claims that both product launches this month will include an “online video presentation” as well as an “Apple Experience” for press members to get their hands on the upcoming products.

While the first product launch will be centered around home products, the second one will be both Mac- and iPad-centric. Of course, those OLED products we expect to see on October 27 are the thinner MacBook Pro with touchscreens and the redesigned iPad mini that is rumored to be water-resistant. Along with those products, we should expect to see both the base 14-inch MacBook Pro and the iMac get updated with the M6 chip.

To bring you up to speed, the upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to feature slightly larger tandem OLED displays with direct multitouch support along with thinner and lighter designs. They’ll also feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a Dynamic Island, and potentially optional cellular connectivity with Apple’s in-house modems. Despite previous rumors suggesting that these machines could be dubbed the “MacBook Ultra,” Bloomberg suggests that these machines will continue to be called the “MacBook Pro,” so they could replace the current higher-end mini-LED MacBook Pros.

The iPad mini could feature a slightly larger OLED display, but another rumor from today suggests that the OLED display will continue to be limited to 60Hz refresh rates. The iPad mini will also have a landscape front camera, a redesigned speaker system, an A20 Pro chip, and Apple’s own networking chip and cellular modems.

Expect the base MacBook Pro and iMac with the M6 chip to retain the same design as the current models.

With that said, Apple is currently rumored to unveil or launch these products this month:

Updated Apple TV

Updated HomePod mini

All-new smart home hub

iPhone Duo [product launch]

OLED iPad mini

M6 MacBook Pro (14-inch)

M6 iMac

M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro (OLED, 14-inch/16-inch)

With a plethora of upcoming products, this is certainly shaping up to be Apple’s biggest fall launch in years.