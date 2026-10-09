Preface: This accessory featured in this hand-on is currently a prototype, so the subtle details on this product may not be final, including the camera frame and magnetic placement. Still, it should give you an idea of how this accessory will work for your iPhone Duo.

We’re just one week away from iPhone Duo on October 16 and two weeks away from the official launch on October 23, and MOFT has sent me one of their upcoming accessories that are made for Apple’s first foldable smartphone. Introducing the Dynamic Folio for iPhone Duo.

Getting my hands on this accessory should give me an idea of how it would feel holding the iPhone Duo – both opened and closed. So let’s pretend this is a Duo; even when opened, the Duo feels compact enough even with its expansive folding 7.6-inch display. As you may know, the iPhone Duo is going for a passport-style design; that way, when closed, this would allow the thumb to reach across most of the area of the cover display without feeling clunky or cumbersome to hold. That’s been a compromise you could find with larger, taller phones such as the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

As the official name mentions, this accessory is a folio case, meaning it protects both the front and the back of the Duo from everyday scratches, especially if you were going to carry the Duo in your pocket. This accessory is clearly inspired by the original Dynamic Folio for iPad. This accessory is made out of MOVAS leather, an eco-friendly vegan leather solution that MOFT uses for other accessories that it offers. This folio is just 0.07 inches thick and weighs just 2.58 ounces, and because it’s so minimalistic, it doesn’t add too much bulk for the iPhone Duo.

The biggest feature of this accessory has to be its origami-style design, which serves to be not only minimalistic, but also functional, as it’s made to prop up the iPhone Duo in multiple orientations, meaning that it’s both landscape-ready for watching content and portrait-ready for browsing the web, checking emails, or reading books, and doomscrolling (not that you should be doing that anyway). All kidding aside, these folding positions will work with the iPhone Duo whether it’s opened or closed. Using this accessory works beautifully with the iPhone Duo’s Standby Mode, especially with its Bedside Mode and Lounge Mode orientations. Those orientations that we talked about would be even better suited for the iPhone Duo’s specific camera features such as Smart Take and Duo FaceTime.

There are some times when you want to hold the iPhone Duo with one hand, but using the inner display would feel cumbersome. Thankfully, MOFT put a lot of thought into this folio, as it’s also made to be folded to form a centered grip for either your left hand or your right hand. So you could more comfortably watch any content on a long commute or flight, make calls, or play games while reducing hand fatigue.

Most importantly, this folio also works with MagSafe chargers, so you may conveniently charge your iPhone Duo wirelessly on car mounts or other MagSafe-certified chargers. However, because of the iPhone Duo’s design, some MagSafe wallets may not work with this folio. That’s why MOFT is also offering the Snap Fold for iPhone Duo (available for pre-order, priced at $49.99 USD) – a MagSafe wallet accessory that is made for the iPhone Duo. It attaches magnetically to the back of the folio and could prop the iPhone Duo up in both landscape and portrait orientation.

This folio is available in four color options: Misty Cove x Sapphire, Navy Blue, Light Pink x Brownie, and Khaki Green x Brownie, and it retails for $69.99 USD. You can pre-order this accessory today on MOFT’s website, and they’ll start shipping in November. As a bonus, MOFT is issuing a $10 off early bird offer when you use the code DYNAMIC10 at checkout, and you could save $20 when you add the Snap Fold for iPhone Duo to your order – this discount applies automatically.

With the wide versatility that the folding design offers, the Dynamic Folio for iPhone Duo is the ideal companion for the iPhone Duo, and it could be your next “dynamic duo”. If you’re still planning to get the iPhone Duo, will you be ordering one? Sound off in the comments below, and bookmark this page for more Apple-related news, deals, hands-on, and reviews.