Not only Apple will announce its all-new smart home hub that is now rumored to be dubbed “HomeView” in its upcoming “Welcome Home” event, but the company is also expected update both the Apple TV 4K and the HomePod mini, which haven’t seen an update in four and six years, respectively. Now, as part of the weekly edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg expects the Apple TV 4K to come with these improvements.

As you may know, the Apple TV 4K is Apple’s set-top box that can be hooked up to a smart TV. It essentially makes your TV more tightly integrated into Apple’s ecosystem, and these upcoming features will certainly make the Apple TV even “smarter.” According to Gurman, Apple has been testing two new features for the upcoming iteration of the Apple TV 4K.

First, you may be familiar with how you could summon Siri by saying “Siri” or “Hey Siri” on any Apple device with built-in microphones. Currently, if you want to activate Siri on Apple TV, you would have to grab your Siri Remote and press/hold that side microphone button. (You could do this similarly on the Remote app on an iPhone or iPad.) But what if you want to do this “hands-free”? Thankfully, it looks like Apple is finding a solution by putting microphones directly into the Apple TV hardware. Not sure how this could work given that the Apple TV could be mounted on the back of the television and the viewer would be across the room, but theoretically, users would just have to speak (or rather shout) “Siri” or “Hey Siri” to the television to start a voice command. This would be very helpful, especially if you don’t have an iPhone, an iPad, or a Siri Remote around, or you just happen to lose it.

Speaking of losing things, we’ve all been there where the couch could “eat” your TV remote. Currently, you could use the Remote app on iPhone/iPad to find the Siri Remote, but the way this would work relies on Bluetooth to send signals. Remember that small speaker on the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case and on the AirPods Pro 3? That’s used for finding those models via the Find My app, and it appears that Apple is bringing that same functionality to the Siri Remote. It’s been rumored that Apple could be developing an upgraded Siri Remote, and this could be one of the new features that the Siri Remote will bring. Roku has implemented a speaker on its premium remotes for years, so it’d be nice for Apple to play catch-up in terms of this convenience.

Just like with the upcoming HomePod mini, Gurman expects the Apple TV to start shipping on October 30, although no word was said about pre-orders, but I’d assume pre-orders could start on October 13 when Apple announces its home products along with other LG-branded accessories that Apple co-developed.