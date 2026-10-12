We’re expecting Apple to unleash the redesigned MacBook Pro models with tandem OLED touchscreens at the end of October, but rumors have suggested that those models could be priced higher. So chances are you would like to save some money; if you don’t care about a redesign or a better display, then Amazon has an incredible deal on this year’s MacBook Pro models.

Starting off the list, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro is now on sale for $2,399.00, which is $600 off the MSRP that Apple offers for this model. This particular configuration has the following specs:

M5 Pro chip with 15 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores

24GB unified memory

2TB SSD capacity

Note that this discount is offered only on the Space Black finish.

Amazon also has the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $2,499.00 – $500 off the MSRP. This is the entry-level configuration of that laptop, so the specs are:

M5 Pro chip with 18 GPU cores and 20 GPU cores

24GB unified memory

1TB SSD

These are both great deals if you’re hunting for a more modern MacBook Pro that is capable enough for higher-demanding tasks. These MacBook Pros feature mini-LED displays, 120Hz ProMotion technology, and Apple’s N1 wireless networking chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. If you don’t care about the redesigned MacBook Pros, these deals are sure hard to beat.