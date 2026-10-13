Earlier this morning, Apple unveiled its all-new Apple HomeView – the ultimate smart-home hub that’s made for the family. While this product won’t be available until Friday, November 13, Apple has revealed the repair fees for this device.

According to Apple, if you have AppleCare+ coverage on your HomeView, the estimated cost to repair the HomeView is $39 for any type of damage. Otherwise, it would be $279, which is close to the MSRP for the HomeView. These repair fees are the same for both the default countertop model and the wall-mounted variant. Thankfully, the coverage rates are decently priced; Apple offers HomeView coverage for either $2.49 monthly or $24.99 annually. However, at this time, Apple hasn’t specified whether these fees will cover full-unit replacement or replacing individual components. We’ll keep you posted once Apple reveals more specific details on this product’s repair costs.

Thankfully, there are other ways to get extended coverage on HomeView. With AppleCare One, the individual plan covers up to three devices, and it starts at $19.99 monthly plus $5.99 monthly for each additional device added to the plan. Last month, Apple added the AppleCare One family plan for $49.99 monthly that covers all eligible devices for up to six members in your Family Sharing group, including yourself. This is essentially a great value if you or your family own several eligible Apple products.

Pre-orders for the Apple HomeView start today, and it will be available on November 13.