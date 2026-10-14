Today, Apple officially added both the last 12-inch Retina MacBook and the 6th-generation iPad to its list of obsolete products.

The final hardware revision to the 12-inch MacBook was introduced on June 5, 2017, and featured seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors. When Apple redesigned the MacBook Air to finally have a Retina Display on October 30, 2018, Apple replaced both the original Gold and Rose Gold finishes in favor of a warmer shade of Gold that sat right between the ‘yellow’ and Rose Gold shades. It wasn’t until July 9, 2019, when Apple discontinued the 12-inch MacBook altogether, as Apple was able to reduce the starting price of the Retina MacBook Air. The last software release this 12-inch MacBook supported was macOS Ventura 13. Many enthusiasts actually admired its ultra-thin wedge-shaped design, and despite its shortcomings such as the butterfly keyboard, it pioneered many of the features that today’s MacBooks still use, such as the Force Touch trackpad and USB-C.

Apple introduced the 6th-generation iPad on March 27, 2018. It came in silver, space gray, and the same warmer shade of gold that was also used in later MacBook/MacBook Air models from 2018 to 2020. This particular iPad model featured the A10 Fusion chip, and it was the first regular iPad to support Apple Pencil. On September 10, 2019, it was replaced by the 7th-generation iPad, which had a larger display from 9.7-inch to 10.2-inch and feature the “Smart Connector” to support the Apple Smart Keyboard from that era. The last software release this 6th-generation iPad supported was iPadOS 17.

Apple declares its products to be obsolete when seven years have elapsed since they were last distributed for sale. Although Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers are instructed to halt hardware service for those products, MacBook battery replacements may be eligible for up to 10 years after the end of distribution, subject to parts availability.