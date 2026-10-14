One of the biggest features that the Apple HomeView offers is the ability to recognize up to six members in a Family Sharing group. This means that HomeView ensures that personal information, such as your calendar events and messages, can be viewed only by you when you view them on the HomeView. If you take a look at the official video below, you’ll see that once the girl steps away from the HomeView after reading her texts on that device, her brother tries to view her messages; however, the HomeView recognizes him as another person in the family, so her messages stay private.

So how does it work exactly? The HomeView doesn’t have Face ID or a TrueDepth camera system; instead, the HomeView just has a 12MP Center Stage camera. Thankfully, John Gruber from Daring Fireball provides more details on how facial recognition works specifically on the HomeView.

Gruber reports that for the HomeView to “recognize” your face, you would need a registered iPhone or iPad that supports Apple Intelligence, must be connected to the home Wi-Fi network, and it must have been “recently unlocked.”

Furthermore, a footnote at the end of the Apple HomeView’s official press release has more clarity on how the Apple HomeView could know which personal content to show upon recognizing a user:

“When a paired device is disconnected from Wi-Fi, personal information may remain accessible provided the user is recognized by their face, and the device was recently on the same Wi-Fi network, has an active cellular connection, is in the same location, and has been recently unlocked.”

Additionally, another footnote backs up Gruber’s claim, which further implies the facial recognition would also require an iPhone or an iPad with Apple Intelligence enabled:

“Personal context requests require a paired Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad running the latest software version with Siri AI turned on and set to a supported language.”

It’s still interesting to see how this would work on the Apple HomeView, as it was just a brief demo shown in the video above. We’ll certainly get more details on this when the product arrives, so make sure you bookmark this page for more Apple-related news and deals.